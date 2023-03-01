Telecel Group CEO pays courtesy call on NCA Boss

Telecel Group CEO, Moh Damush, and his team, together with Patricia Obo-Nai, Vodafone Ghana CEO, has paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye, at the NCA Tower in Accra.

The visit was aimed at introducing the leadership team of Telecel to the NCA following the completion of the transfer of shares to Telecel.

Mr. Joe Anokye, used the opportunity to welcome Telecel into the industry and entreated Telecel to comply with all regulatory requirements as well as other legislative requirements of the country.

He further stated that the Authority is looking forward to Telecel honouring its promises and engaging its customers to build long-lasting confidence in the network.

The CEO of Telecel, Moh Damush, expressed his appreciation for the efforts by the NCA in creating an enabling environment for the transfer and acknowledged that although there is a lot of work to be done, they are ready for the challenge.

He stated that Telecel is motivated and looks forward to working with the NCA to improve the telecom space and achieve its business objectives.