Telecel Group Partners with Ghana to Expand Free Coding Education Nationwide

Telecel Group has launched a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to provide free access to its Startocode digital education platform for Ghana’s One Million Coders Program (OMCP), reinforcing its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap.

Announced in collaboration with Ghana’s Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, the initiative aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s national agenda to equip one million citizens with critical digital skills by 2025.

Startocode, a multilingual coding platform developed by Telecel, offers self-paced learning, mentorship, and hands-on projects tailored for underserved and rural communities. The partnership enables Ghanaian OMCP enrollees to access the platform at no cost, targeting scalable digital literacy to meet 21st-century economic demands.

“This initiative empowers Ghanaian youth with tools to thrive in a digital economy,” said Telecel Group CEO Moh Damush. Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations added, “Collaborating with Telecel ensures world-class education reaches every corner of Ghana, fostering innovation and sustainable livelihoods.”

The OMCP, launched in April 2025, prioritizes inclusivity, aiming to reduce urban-rural disparities in tech education. A joint signing ceremony, overseen by the Ministry, will formalize the partnership and outline implementation strategies.

Ghana’s digital economy contributes 3% to GDP, with projections to double by 2030. Similar initiatives, like Nigeria’s “Digital Nigeria” program, highlight Africa’s push to harness youth potential through tech upskilling.