Telecel Seeks Regulatory Nod for Ghana Telecom Expansion

Ghana’s National Communications Authority (NCA) is in discussions with Telecel Group to advance the telecom operator’s expansion plans, including fresh capital investments and spectrum allocation.

The talks aim to bolster Telecel’s position in Ghana’s competitive telecom market, following its acquisition of Vodafone Ghana in 2023.

Telecel CEO Moh Damush emphasized the company’s 21% operational growth in Ghana during a meeting with NCA Acting Director General Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko. “We are committed to Ghana’s telecom sector and plan further capital injections to drive infrastructure development,” Damush stated. He also advocated for expanded spectrum access to enhance service quality.

Rev. Ing. Fianko affirmed the NCA’s support for market competitiveness: “Our goal is to foster a balanced regulatory environment for all operators, including non-dominant players like Telecel.” He acknowledged Telecel’s recent market gains and hinted at upcoming policies to encourage sector growth.

The meeting underscores Telecel’s strategy to leverage Ghana’s tech talent and digital infrastructure potential. Damush praised local expertise: “Ghanaians are highly skilled and integral to our global operations.”

The dialogue aligns with Telecel’s broader roadmap to solidify its foothold in West Africa, positioning Ghana as a hub for regional telecom innovation.