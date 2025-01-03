Telecom Operators in Bangladesh Demand Effective Enforcement of Market Power Rules Amid Growing Inequality

In Bangladesh, the call for fair competition and sustainable investment within the telecom industry has grown louder.

Three major telecom operators—Robi, Banglalink, and Teletalk—along with telecom experts, are urging the effective implementation of Significant Market Power (SMP) guidelines. These guidelines were introduced to prevent anti-competitive practices and ensure a more balanced telecom market. However, the operators claim that the SMP regulations, initially imposed on Grameenphone (GP) in 2019, have largely remained unenforced, undermining their intended purpose.

Of the 20 restrictions put forward on Grameenphone under the SMP framework, only three have been fully enforced, severely limiting their impact on market dynamics. The operators argue that this has allowed larger players, like GP, to continue wielding disproportionate market power, while smaller operators struggle to compete on an even footing.

At a recent roundtable discussion titled “Telecommunications Sector: Stalled Investments and Unequal Competition,” legal expert Barrister Rashna Imam called on the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to use its full legal authority to level the playing field. Imam stressed the importance of ensuring that all telecom operators, regardless of size, have equal opportunities for investment and growth. This sentiment was echoed by key figures from the industry, such as Shahedul Alam of Robi Axiata and Taimur Rahman from Banglalink. Both emphasized the disadvantages smaller operators face, particularly in dealing with unfair cross-subsidies from GP, which many believe distorts competition.

Teletalk’s Managing Director, Nurul Mabud Chowdhury, also raised concerns about the competitive imbalance, noting that the current situation is leaving smaller companies struggling to gain a foothold in the market.

In response to these concerns, BTRC Chairman Maj Gen (retd) Emdad ul Bari expressed his commitment to implementing the necessary reforms. He encouraged industry players to work together and foster collaboration but made it clear that any proposed changes must still be approved by the government. While Bari’s assurances were welcomed, some remain skeptical about whether sufficient action will be taken to address the longstanding challenges faced by smaller telecom providers.

The situation in Ghana offers a notable comparison. MTN, the country’s dominant telecom operator, was designated as the SMP in June 2020, and seven restrictions were introduced to curb its market power. While all seven restrictions have been implemented, they have done little to address the growing market gap between MTN and its smaller competitors. In fact, data from the National Communications Authority (NCA) reveals that MTN’s market share has increased from 55% in December 2019 to 67% in February 2023. Meanwhile, the market share of smaller players has significantly dwindled, indicating that the SMP regulations have had limited success in curbing MTN’s dominance.

The widening gap has prompted concerns that the SMP guidelines, even when fully enforced, may not be enough to create a level playing field. Despite this, the Ghanaian government has taken steps to address the issue by issuing a 5G license to a wholesaler to establish a shared 5G network aimed at promoting universal access. However, MTN, the only SMP player in Ghana, has shown little interest in participating in the shared network, potentially undermining the entire initiative. The government’s recent changes in leadership may also lead to MTN seeking its own 5G license, further complicating efforts to address the market imbalance.

The situation in both Bangladesh and Ghana highlights the challenges of implementing effective SMP regulations. In both cases, the efforts to ensure fair competition have encountered significant roadblocks, leaving the question of how to create truly equitable markets in the telecom industry unresolved. As the debate continues, industry leaders in both countries are calling for stronger enforcement and more collaborative efforts between regulators and telecom operators to foster a more balanced and sustainable market.