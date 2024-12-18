Telecom Sector Faces US$17.4 Million Loss Due to Fibre-Optic Cable Cuts, GCT CEO Warns of Growing Threat

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GCT) and the Electronic Money Issuers (EMIs) Chamber of Ghana have revealed that between January and November 2024, there were a staggering 10,233 fibre-optic cable cuts across the country, resulting in a significant financial toll on the telecommunications industry.

The total cost to repair the damage amounts to US$17,415,886.87, with each repair averaging US$1,639.61.

Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the GCT, expressed growing concern over the rising frequency of these fibre-optic cable cuts, warning that the situation posed a serious risk to the stability of Ghana’s national fibre network. Speaking at the inaugural Technology Industry Media Excellence Awards (TIMEA) and a media dialogue in Accra, Dr. Ashigbey emphasized the diversion of funds from infrastructure expansion to repair efforts, which he described as a major setback for service improvement.

“The funds that should have been used to expand and improve services must now be redirected towards repairing the damaged fibre-optic networks,” Dr. Ashigbey noted, pledging that the GCT would continue to work closely with all stakeholders to safeguard the country’s telecom infrastructure and hold those responsible for these disruptions accountable.

The GCT CEO also outlined the key causes of these cable cuts, with road construction accounting for the largest share at 20.68%. Theft and vandalism followed at 13.98%, while private developer activity and other infrastructural activities, such as drain and railway construction, also contributed to the damage. Other significant factors included farming, mining, fire, and weather-related events like floods.

Dr. Ashigbey stressed the urgent need for collaboration among all stakeholders to address the risks posed by these fibre cuts, which jeopardize the national fibre backbone that supports critical data transfer and high-bandwidth applications. To mitigate the issue, the GCT is advocating for a policy that would prevent unnecessary digging in areas where roads have already been excavated, thereby enabling multiple parties to lay cables without additional disruptions.

The GCT is also pushing for the establishment of a specialized court to prosecute those responsible for fibre-optic cable cuts and other related crimes that disrupt networks.

In addition to addressing these challenges, the GCT and the EMIs Chamber of Ghana recognized excellence in telecommunications and technology journalism at the TIMEA. Suleiman Mustapha of the Graphic Communications Group Limited was named the best reporter in the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) (Print and Online) category, while Rosemond Akuorkor Adjetey of EIB Network received the best reporter award in the EMIs Broadcast (TV and Radio) category. Ivan Heathcote-Fumador, also from EIB Network, was awarded in the Broadcast sub-category under the EMIs category. Each awardee received a brand-new laptop and a citation certificate.

The TIMEA aims to promote excellence in telecommunications and technology journalism, recognizing and rewarding reporting that enhances public awareness and understanding of the telecommunications and technology industry in Ghana. The awards are open to Ghanaian journalists from accredited media houses, independent journalists, and online platforms covering the sector.