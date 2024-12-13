Telecommunications and Electronic Money Issuers Congratulate President-elect John Dramani Mahama

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and the Electronic Money Issuers (EMIs) Chamber of Ghana have extended their congratulations to John Dramani Mahama following his election as President of Ghana.

In a joint statement signed by Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, CEO of both chambers, the organizations hailed Mahama’s re-election as a significant milestone for Ghana’s democratic progress and socio-economic development. They commended the President-elect for his dedication to innovation, inclusivity, and technological advancement, underscoring the importance of his leadership in driving the digital transformation of the country.

“As key stakeholders in Ghana’s telecommunications and electronic payments industries, we recognize President Mahama’s unwavering commitment to fostering technological progress. His leadership is essential to the continued growth of the digital economy in Ghana,” the statement read.

The chambers expressed their eagerness to collaborate with the incoming administration, particularly in areas related to digital economy, communication, and innovation, which are central to their mission. They also praised Mahama’s engagement with the telecommunications and electronic payments sectors, highlighting his participation in industry manifesto discussions as a testament to his support for their initiatives.

The statement also included commendations for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, acknowledging his gracious acceptance of the election results and his prompt congratulations to the President-elect. This, according to the chambers, reinforced Ghana’s democratic values.

Furthermore, the chambers expressed their appreciation to the Ghanaian electorate for ensuring that the elections were conducted peacefully, showcasing the country’s commitment to democratic principles.

Looking forward, the chambers expressed optimism about working with the new administration to enhance Ghana’s standing as a leader in digital inclusion, financial technology, and connectivity across Africa. They reiterated their shared commitment to fostering economic growth, creating opportunities, and building a sustainable digital ecosystem for future generations.