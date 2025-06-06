Telecoms and Digital Chambers CEO Ashigbey Steps Down

Kenneth Ashigbey has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s combined Telecommunications and Digital Chambers after nearly eight years of service, effective May 2025.

The chambers confirmed his departure in a joint statement praising his “unwavering passion, vision, and relentless pursuit of excellence” during his tenure.

Under Ashigbey’s leadership, Ghana’s telecom and digital finance sectors achieved significant growth, driving broader economic transformation. The chambers highlighted his advocacy for innovation and stakeholder collaboration, crediting him with shaping national digital infrastructure. “His contributions elevated our industries and inspired cross-sector progress,” the statement noted.

Leadership transitions will be managed by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications’ chairman, with a new CEO appointment to follow. The chambers reaffirmed commitment to advancing Ashigbey’s legacy through continued policy advocacy and inclusive digital expansion.

Ashigbey’s future plans remain undisclosed. His exit marks a pivotal moment for Ghana’s technology governance amid accelerating digitalization efforts across West Africa.