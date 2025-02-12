Telefónica Unveils 5G-Driven Healthcare Solutions for Eye and Cancer Care

At the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Telefónica is set to demonstrate two groundbreaking healthcare solutions that blend 5G connectivity, edge computing, and artificial intelligence to tackle pressing medical challenges.

The first innovation, dubbed “CatEye,” is designed to assess the severity of cataracts and determine if surgical intervention is needed. Working in partnership with Edgendria Innovación, Telefónica has developed a device equipped with precision optics and servomotors.

This portable system autonomously captures images of both eyes and transmits them via 5G to an AI engine stationed on the network’s edge.

The AI then analyzes the images, distinguishing between incipient and advanced cataracts, ultimately assisting ophthalmologists in prioritizing cases. Not only does CatEye promise to streamline diagnostics, but its ease of use also makes it accessible to populations in under-resourced areas, where traditional eye care services may be scarce.

Complementing CatEye is Telefónica’s “5G Intelligent Blood Monitoring” solution, a significant stride in the fight against complications in cancer treatment. This system builds on the PointCheck technology developed by the startup Leuko, which captures a video of blood flow in a patient’s ring finger capillaries. The recorded footage is analyzed by a specialized algorithm to infer white blood cell levels, particularly to identify patients at risk of severe neutropenia—a dangerous drop in neutrophils that can leave individuals vulnerable to infections. By incorporating a 5G module, the device ensures that video data, along with critical metadata, is transmitted reliably and securely to Telefónica’s edge computing platform. This setup not only expedites analysis but also safeguards sensitive medical data within the company’s network, thereby reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and mitigating infection risks for immunocompromised patients.

Micaela Martelli, Director of Sector Solutions at Telefónica Spain, noted that these technological advancements come at a time when healthcare systems, particularly in countries with high longevity rates like Spain, are grappling with an increase in chronic diseases. “Technology helps to improve the planning and efficiency of the healthcare system, as well as to optimize the patient experience,” Martelli explained. She added that with the advent of 5G, Telefónica is uniquely positioned to address specific medical challenges through targeted solutions like CatEye and Intelligent Blood Monitoring.

The unveiling of these innovations not only underscores Telefónica’s commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology for the betterment of public health but also highlights the broader trend of digital transformation in healthcare. By integrating AI with 5G, Telefónica is paving the way for faster, more accurate diagnostics and more effective patient monitoring, thereby potentially reducing healthcare costs and improving outcomes. As the world watches, the hope is that these solutions will set new standards in medical care, inspiring further innovation and collaboration across the industry.