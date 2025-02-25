Telefónica’s Wayra Invests €245 Million in Global Tech Startups, Backing Over 1,100 Ventures

Telefónica’s innovation powerhouse, Wayra, has cemented its position as a global catalyst for tech disruption, channeling €245 million into more than 1,100 active startups since its launch.

The firm’s aggressive investment strategy, focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, Web3, and telecommunications, underscores its mission to bridge cutting-edge innovation with corporate scalability. As it prepares to headline the 2025 Four Years From Now (4YFN) summit in Barcelona—a flagship startup event tied to Mobile World Congress from March 3–6—industry watchers are eyeing Wayra’s next moves in shaping tomorrow’s tech landscape.

Since its founding, Wayra has driven open innovation by partnering with over 400 startups, which have collectively generated €1.06 billion in revenue for Telefónica and €615 million for the startups themselves. This symbiotic model highlights Wayra’s unique role in fostering corporate-startup alliances, enabling fledgling companies to leverage Telefónica’s global infrastructure while injecting fresh ideas into the telecom giant’s operations. “We’re not just writing checks—we’re building ecosystems,” said a company representative, emphasizing Wayra’s hands-on approach to mentorship and market access.

At 4YFN 2025, Wayra will spotlight 30 portfolio startups specializing in AI, fintech, IoT, and digital transformation, offering a glimpse into technologies poised to redefine industries. Attendees can expect high-stakes networking, with startups vying for partnerships and investors scouting for the next unicorn. The event will also feature keynotes from Telefónica’s Chief Digital Officer, Chema Alonso, who will unpack the disruptive potential of generative AI and autonomous systems, and a panel with Wayra CEO Irene Gómez and Perplexity VP Ryan Foutty, exploring AI ethics and scalability in fast-evolving markets.

Critics argue that corporate-backed accelerators like Wayra risk prioritizing profit over genuine innovation, but the numbers tell a different story. Startups in Wayra’s portfolio have scaled solutions across Telefónica’s 12-country network, from Spain to Brazil, with ventures like cybersecurity platform CounterCraft and AI-driven analytics firm Sherpa AI emerging as industry leaders. This global reach, paired with Telefónica’s infrastructure, gives Wayra-backed firms a rare edge in navigating regulatory hurdles and fragmented markets.

The €245 million figure, while impressive, is just one piece of Telefónica’s broader ambition to dominate the AI-driven digital economy. Analysts note that Wayra’s investments often align with Telefónica’s long-term infrastructure goals, such as bolstering cloud services or securing next-gen networks. “They’re planting seeds for technologies that could future-proof their parent company,” said Marta López, a Madrid-based tech analyst.

As startups worldwide grapple with funding droughts and investor caution, Wayra’s sustained financial commitment offers a lifeline—and a template for corporate innovation. With 4YFN 2025 poised to draw thousands, all eyes will be on Barcelona to see which of Wayra’s bets could shape the next decade of tech. For now, one thing is clear: In the high-stakes race to lead the digital future, Telefónica isn’t just keeping pace—it’s building the track.