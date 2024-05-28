Telegram as a Hub of Disinformation and Fake News: An Analysis

In the wake of the assassination attempt on Slovakia’s Russia-friendly Prime Minister Robert Fico, social media, particularly Telegram, has become a fertile ground for disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Within minutes of the shooting, unverified claims proliferated on Telegram, ranging from the assailant’s connection to a Ukrainian refugee to plots involving Fico’s security guard. Despite these rumors being debunked by Slovak authorities, the rapid spread highlights Telegram’s role in disseminating false information.

Key Issues with Telegram:

Unaccountability: Telegram’s structure allows it to operate with minimal oversight, which has made it a favorite platform for spreading disinformation. European officials, including Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, express frustration over the app’s lack of responsiveness to content removal requests. Pro-Kremlin Propaganda: Telegram is extensively used by pro-Kremlin actors to spread disinformation, particularly targeting support for Ukraine. Russian intelligence has even utilized the platform to recruit criminals for sabotage in European capitals. Evasion of Regulations: The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) aims to curb illegal and harmful content online but applies only to platforms with over 45 million active users in Europe. Telegram reports having 41 million users, thus avoiding stringent obligations. Critics argue that the European Commission should independently verify these numbers.

Case Study: Slovakia Assassination Attempt

The assassination attempt on Robert Fico saw a flurry of disinformation on Telegram. A channel with nearly 50,000 subscribers shared a post falsely implicating pro-Ukrainian forces, a narrative that was quickly debunked by investigators. The suspect, a 71-year-old Slovakian, acted alone due to his opposition to Fico’s policies.

Disinformation Techniques

Fake News Stories: Disinformation campaigns often use fabricated stories that mimic legitimate news websites. These fake stories are disseminated through Telegram to wider social communities. Advanced Propaganda Tactics: Groups like Doppelganger use cheap domain services often hosted in Russia, making it difficult for Western agencies to take down the sites. They then use Telegram to spread these links, aiming for viral engagement on multiple platforms. Targeted Attacks: Telegram channels frequently amplify narratives that align with Russian interests, including false claims about Ukraine’s military efforts and other geopolitical issues. This has been particularly evident in smaller countries like Slovakia.

European Regulatory Challenges

While the EU has strengthened its regulatory framework through the DSA, it faces challenges with platforms like Telegram, which lie just below the threshold for stringent oversight. This regulatory gap allows Telegram to remain a potent tool for spreading disinformation, especially in the context of upcoming European elections.

Conclusion

Telegram’s role in the spread of disinformation, particularly in the context of Russian geopolitical interests, poses significant challenges for European regulators. The platform’s unaccountable nature and sophisticated propaganda techniques used by disinformation outfits like Doppelganger underscore the need for more effective regulatory measures. The case of the assassination attempt on Robert Fico illustrates the rapid and pervasive impact of unchecked rumors on Telegram, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced oversight and accountability in digital platforms.