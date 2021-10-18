Telegram Downloads Via Google Play Exceed 1 Billion

The Telegram instant messaging platform has surpassed 1 billion downloads from Google Play, the app’s description page in the store showed.

At the end of August, analytics platform Sensor Tower first reported that the Telegram app had been downloaded more than 1 billion times across all platforms worldwide.

Telegram is a cross-platform messenger that allows users to exchange messages and media files in many formats, claiming the highest existing level of data privacy among competitors. The project was created in 2013 by Russia-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, who is also the founder of the VKontakte social network. The app is available for Android, iOS and macOS, Windows Phone and Windows, and Linux.