Telegram Founder Accuses French Spy Chief of Election Censorship Request

Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, has publicly accused France’s top intelligence official of pressuring him to censor conservative voices in Romania ahead of the country’s presidential election.

In a social media post on X, Durov claimed Nicolas Lerner, head of France’s General Directorate for External Security (DGSE), approached him this spring at Paris’ Hôtel de Crillon with the request, which he refused.

“We didn’t block protesters in Russia, Belarus, or Iran. We won’t start doing it in Europe,” Durov wrote, reaffirming Telegram’s stance on neutrality. The allegation surfaced as Durov remains under French judicial investigation for alleged criminal activity linked to Telegram’s platform.

The DGSE denied the claims, stating its discussions with Durov focused solely on combating terrorism and child exploitation, not election interference. France’s foreign ministry also dismissed any involvement, emphasizing respect for Romania’s democratic process.

The controversy coincides with Romania’s presidential election, where centrist Nicușor Dan defeated far-right candidate George Simion. Durov’s post, which included a baguette emoji as a nod to France, and Elon Musk’s amplification of the claim have intensified debates over tech platforms’ role in elections and free speech.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between European governments and tech giants over content moderation, foreign influence, and the balance between regulation and digital freedoms.