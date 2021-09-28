Telegram Shuts One of Italy’s Largest Channels for Vaccination Opponents

The Telegram messenger overnight Tuesday drew the curtain on hugely popular Italian anti-vaccination channel, Basta Dittatura, effectively depriving its over 40,000 subscribers of a potent communication forum.

“This channel can’t be displayed because it violated Telegram’s Terms of Service,” an app notification, popping up upon entering the channel, read.

The channel gained popularity in August for distributing calls for protests against the so-called green pass system involving digital certificates which show that the holder has either been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 or recently recovered from the infection. It is currently required in Italy for long-distance travel, attending mass events and entertainment venues, dining indoors in restaurants, engaging in cultural and leisure activities, as well as for certain workplaces.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Turin has accused the channel of publishing private information of virologists, journalists and politicians, and required that it be shut down for the incitement of violence.

Telegram explained its decision citing the reasons advanced by the Prosecutor’s Office.