Telegram: The US$30 Billion Messaging Giant Run by Just 30 Employees

In an era dominated by tech giants employing tens of thousands, Telegram has proven that a small, agile team can achieve extraordinary things.

Despite its valuation reaching a staggering $30 billion, the messaging app operates with a remarkably lean workforce of just 30 employees, a feat that has many in the tech world taking notice.

Founded in 2013 by Russian entrepreneurs Pavel and Nikolai Durov, Telegram was designed with a singular focus: to provide a fast, secure, and private messaging experience. The platform has quickly grown to become a global powerhouse, boasting over 800 million active users, ranging from everyday individuals to activists, businesses, and developers.

Telegram’s business model sets it apart from many other social media platforms. Unlike its competitors that rely heavily on advertising for revenue, Telegram generates funds through user donations and a premium subscription service that offers additional features. This approach allows the company to operate without relying on ads, ensuring that user privacy remains at the core of its operations.

The minimalist staffing structure is a deliberate reflection of Telegram’s philosophy: efficiency through automation. The company has built a robust infrastructure that handles tasks such as content moderation and server management—responsibilities that typically require large teams—automatically. This automation, combined with the efforts of a small but highly skilled team of engineers and designers, allows Telegram to optimize performance across its vast network, from casual conversations to large-scale community building.

Telegram’s appeal lies not only in its speed and security but also in its advanced features. The platform offers end-to-end encryption, the ability to create custom bots, and the option to run mega group chats with up to 1 million members. These features have attracted a diverse range of users, from political activists to corporations seeking a secure communication platform.

However, Telegram’s success has not come without its challenges. The app’s staunch commitment to free speech and privacy has led to scrutiny from governments and regulators around the world. Telegram’s refusal to compromise on its encryption standards has earned it both praise for protecting user privacy and criticism for allegedly enabling illicit activity. Striking the balance between user freedom and regulatory demands remains one of the app’s most significant hurdles.

In many ways, Telegram’s story is a testament to the power of a small, focused team. It underscores the idea that innovation is not always about having the largest team or the biggest budget—it’s about having the right people and the right philosophy to drive progress. In a world where bigger often seems better, Telegram’s success shows that sometimes, less is truly more.