Tell Delegates What You Can Do – Nana Ama Ampomah To NPP Aspirants

The Ashanti Regional NPP Women’s Organiser and member of the Elections Committee for Manhyia South, Nana Ama Ampomah has advised persons aspiring to occupy positions in the upcoming constituency elections to just tell delegates what they would and can do when given the nod.

Madam Ampomah noted that telling delegates the competences one has is the best form of campaign.

She noted that telling bad stuff about people or poisoning the minds of delegates against other contestants is not the best for the party.

“I am today imploring all NPP members especially those seeking to occupy offices in constituencies as executives not to attack other contestants but rather say what they would or can do when they are voted for in the upcoming elections”, Madam Ampomah stressed.

UNITY:

The women organiser said the NPP needs unity to continue governing as well as prosecute party activities.

This unity, she noted should be seen in all that the party does including how they conduct themselves in the upcoming elections.

The party’s aspirants, she stated do not need to go about insulting or antagonising each other just because they want to lead or occupy positions.

“We should be mindful of what we do while we are on the ground campaigning so that after the polls it does not become difficult for us to get our members united behind the winning candidates and the party for the 2024 general elections”, Madam Ampomah stressed passionately.

2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS:

Madam Ampomah said the NPP possesses the potential to do beyond the 8 year cycle as government.

However, she stated that it would not be an easy task but one that would require the support and hard work of all party persons in the campaign.

The party, she noted has the advantage to use its good policies and programs to campaign ahead of 2024, adding this campaign must be done with and in unity.

“Breaking the 8 is possible but we should work harder in unity from now so that when the time comes we can easily beat our brothers and sisters in the NDC to both the presidential and parliamentary elections”, the women organiser posited.

By Michael Ofosu-Afriyie, Kumasi.