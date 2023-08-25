Tell it Moms’ Impactful Mission to Swedru Municipal Hospital

Tell it Moms, a community-focused platform dedicated to supporting mothers and mothers-to-be, has embarked on a transformative mission that embodies the spirit of empowerment and positive change.

Tell it Moms’ contribution to the Swedru Municipal Hospital’s maternity ward encompasses both tangible and intangible forms of generosity.

The donation of a delivery bed, comfortable mattresses, and a trolley showcases their commitment to improving the hospital’s facilities.

However, their impact extends further – a professional cleaning and painting initiative aims to rejuvenate the ward’s environment, creating a space that promotes healing and comfort. With a substantial financial commitment of 34,765 cedis, Tell it Moms’ dedication to community betterment shines through.

At the heart of their mission lies a profound aspiration: to enrich the lives of their members with resources and insights that truly matter. Their decision to supply essential medical resources directly to the hospital’s maternity ward aligns perfectly with their core values. By doing so, they not only contribute to the hospital but also demonstrate their commitment to creating meaningful and lasting differences for their cherished community members.

Dr. Julius Abuku, the Medical Superintendent of the Swedru Municipal Hospital, expressed his profound gratitude to Tell it Moms for the wonderful donation.

Founded in 2013 by Shaida Buari Nubi, the platform aims to create a nurturing space exclusively tailored to mothers.

Through the provision of essential resources, the cultivation of a robust support network, and the emphasis on community collaboration, Tell it Moms is leaving an indelible imprint on individuals’ lives and the surrounding community.

