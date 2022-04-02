Tema Area SIC Manager Encourages Women To Work Hard To Live Their Dreams

Mrs. Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, the Tema Area Manager of the SIC Insurance Company, has encouraged women to work hard to live their dreams.

She said those of them who wanted to get to the top – become successful would have agree to make a lot of sacrifices.

Mrs. Tufuor, at a seminar organized in Tema, underlined the need for self-upgrading, saying, it was the path to travel give them a strong sense of themselves and their value.

Speaking on the topic: “Prospects of women in the insurance industry: Women’s contribution to the SIC Mission,” she noted that “women are born with some natural traits such as good listening skills, ability to form relationships which is a core skill in the insurance companies”.

Women form about 60 percent of the workforce of SIC Insurance but occupy 35 percent of leadership positions.

This situation she said had come about because many of them, initially, did not appreciate the need for self-improvement to get themselves into top level positions.

Mrs. Tufuor pointed out that things were changing and that more women in the company, were increasingly upgrading their skills to take up leadership positions.

She reminded women to support each other, to encourage and to assist one another to champion their cause.

They should also mentor the young ones to help them navigate life challenges and to avoid pitfalls.

Mrs. Sika Ramatu Lawson, a Project Electrical Engineer at the Department of Electrical Engineer at Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), urged girls to go into the study of engineering and other male dominated fields.

She said she found it refreshing the growing female population of TOR, adding, “it is worthy of mention that at TOR, we have several gallant ladies, applying modern technology in various positions as instrument/electrical technicians and engineers, process technicians and engineers among others”.