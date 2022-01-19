Tema Central MP organizes a back-to-school party for pupils

Mr Yves Hanson Nii Noi Nortey, Member of Parliament for Tema Central Constituency has organized a back-to-school party to welcome pupils of Tema Community Eleven Basic Complex School.

He said the welcome party was to encourage and motivate the pupils to return to school and then to also attract other children back to school and be abreast with new curricula.

Mr Nortey told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the programme was put together by the headmistress and requested his support, adding that it would be replicated in other schools.

GNA observed that the pupils and some teachers were busily putting the place for the party, some were seen sweeping and others decorating the school with all covid protocols being observed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that all public basic schools begin the 2022 academic year on January 18, 2022.

The first semester from KG to JHS starts from Tuesday, January 18, until June 9, 2022, with a mid-semester break from April 12 to 18, 2022, while the second semester will begin from July 26, 2022, to December 16, 2022, to end the academic year.

According to GES, there will be a mid-semester break from September 30 to October 9, 2022.

Also, all SHS Two and One students who are currently in school to write the end-of-second-semester examinations are expected to come home on January 28 and return to school on February 7 to begin the new academic year in new forms – SHS Three and Two, respectively.

Additionally, prospective SHS One students who are awaiting the release of their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) are expected to begin their first semester of the academic year on April 4, 2022.

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, GES Director-General explained that per the calendar released, the current double-track system had been revised, such that the current SHS One students who are running the double-track would report to school on the same date.

“What it means is that at any given time, two forms will be in school, while one form will be home. So the current SHS One students who are running double track, both Green and Gold tracks, will be in school at the same time,” he explained.

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said the Ministry of Education and the GES were making efforts at bringing the academic calendar back to normalcy, with the academic year beginning from September/October and ending in June/July.

He said all pre-tertiary schools would run a semester session like the SHSs, adding for basic schools from KG to JHS Three, their semesters will be in sessions.

He explained that basic schools would have a short break in every semester, explaining that the idea was to ensure that both JHS students and basic school pupils vacated and reported to school together.