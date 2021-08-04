Tema Central residents get free health screening

Some Residents at Tema Central have gone through free medical screening, bringing health care to their doorstep.

Madam Comfort Dzidzeme Amese-Zoiku, the Managing Director of Elordnam Pharmacy and Mart, who organized the screening, told the Ghana News Agency that the residents were screened for blood pressure, malaria, diabetes, hepatitis B and C and other general medical conditions.

She said, “in partnership with Unichem Ghana Limited, we have decided to provide free deworming and condoms as part of a sexual awareness campaign as well as first aid assistance to the participants.”

She said they would also organize health educational talks to counsel, community members on health-related issues.

Mr Augustine Adu, from the Unichem, said the body has its threshold of weakness, adding as we eat and drink, we breathe in and out, take medicine, we don’t know what we are introducing into our system and as blood circulates through our system, if we don’t give the body good health maintenance, what it means is that, the body will end up breaking down.”