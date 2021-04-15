Chief Imam Adama Abubakar of the Tema Central Mosque on Wednesday lauded the importance of Ramadan to the Muslim as they undertake the fasting.

He said Ramadan was a holy month filled with blessings, where we needed to offer clean sacrifice to Allah as we overhauled our bodies to pray for everyone and to reform our characters while we prepared to meet our maker.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema, Imam Abubakar said that, Ramadan was an important moment where Muslims solemnly reflected on their sins and asked for forgiveness from Allah.

According to the Chief Imam, a good Muslim should not hide behind religion and practice evil or should not just profess the holy name of Allah and continue sinning.

He explained that, “we must look out for the poor and the needy in our communities and use this special fasting period to support and show love to them”.

Chief Imam Abubakar said sometimes during this period the pregnant women, the sick and the aged were exempted from partaking in the fast because of their conditions and it was also believed that Allah did not impose heavy loads on his followers, “which we can’t carry, but we have to donate or become charitable in place of the fasting”.

He added that the youth should use this month to stop abusing drugs and abstain from sexual promiscuity and also not to engage in any form social vice.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to use this opportunity to pray for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the entire governing bodies in the country.