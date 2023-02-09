Tema Community 18 on fire

An inferno has swept through over 150 wooden structures and a church at Kiosk Estate, Tema Community 18 in the Tema West Municipality, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mr Ebenezer Yenzu, Public Relation Officer Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Tema Regional Command said they battled with the fire for over four hours to save other wooden structures.

Mr Yenzu told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that although the cause of the fire was not yet known, it was observed that there could be pressure on the electric meters because about ten structures were using one meter.

He said this could easily lead to a fire outbreak and destroy life and property and said controlling the people was difficult at the initial stage as most tried to salvage some of their personal belongings from the fire.

Mr Yenzu added that there were people also using the combined stoves that uses gas and electricity for cooking and cautioned that Ghanaians should use the gas and burner for cooking especially in bulk and use the combined stove for heating foods.

He mentioned that accessibility through clustered structures was difficult, however, the firefighters managed to deploy the water hoses to bring the fire under control.

The GNFS PRO Tema Regional Command advised that all electrical gadgets must be put off before people leave their homes.