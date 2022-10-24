Tema Community 25 Lions Club supports two health facilities

The Tema Community 25 Lions Club, Mission 195 International, and Leisure Gentlemen’s Club have donated health and hospital supplies to New Ningo CHP Compound and Prampram Polyclinic.

Items donated include medication, health tools, and other domestic cleaning accessories among others. An amount of 11,040 Ghana cedis was spent on donations.

The groups assured the Ningo CHPS Compound and Prampram Polyclinic of their continuous support.

The donation is aimed at supporting the Ningo CHPS Compound and the Prampram Policlinic so that the two facilities can discharge their duties for the Ningo Prapram District with a population of a little over 200,000.

Management of the two health facilities also assured the club of the prudent use of the items donated to them.

The President of the Tema Community 25 Lions Club – Lion Victor Kafui Agbenu while addressing the hospital administration, mentioned that September is normally a month whereby service clubs around the world join forces and serve their communities.

“Therefore it was only appropriate that this donation is a collaboration between the Lions Club of Tema community 25 and the 3 other social & service clubs in Tema,” Lion Kafui Agbenu stated.

He expressed his appreciation to the hospital administration for opening their doors to the club and allowing them to make a contribution towards the day-to-day running of the hospital.

Lion Kafui Agbenu also stated that the plan to put up an ultra-modern eye center for the prampram polyclinic which is being spearheaded by the Tema Community 25 Lions Club has not been put on the back burner but discussions are still ongoing behind the scenes for the project to commence soon.

He congratulated the other clubs for not hesitating to join in this act of kindness when they were approached and encouraged them to make it a yearly affair.

Lion Kafui Agbenu commended the Service Chair – Lion Martin Adu Adadey for the hard work put in for a successful donation adding that “it is his brainchild which was put together since last year”

Samuel Brew from Leisure Gentlemen’s, club Osman Kofi Mintah and Mission 195 INC, and Eric Nsiah Frimpong Table of Men also contributed immensely to the success of the donation.

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Our 1.42 million members in more than 48,000 clubs are serving in over 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe.

Since 1917, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects, and we are able to extend our service impact through the generous support of our Lions Clubs International Foundation.

We are focused on supporting sight, hunger, the environment, childhood cancer, and our new global cause, diabetes, to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity.

Lions have set an ambitious goal of helping 200 million people per year so we can bring even more service to more people than ever before.