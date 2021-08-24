Tema Community one traders ignoring COVID-19 protocols

Most traders and customers at Tema Community One market are ignoring the COVID-19 protocols endorsed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A visit by the Ghana News Agency at the market and its environs on Tuesday to observe the level of compliance of the COVID-19 protocols noticed that most of the traders failed to follow the safety protocols.

All the COVID-19 preventive measures including; regular hand washing, wearing of nose masks, social distancing and usage of hand sanitizer intermittently had stopped.

The GNA monitoring also observed that some children on vacation were engaged in selling to support their parents, whilst others were just loitering around without wearing nose masks or observing any of the protocols.

Speaking to Ms Mary Adobea a trader, she said “I cannot breathe well anytime I have the nose mask on, that’s why I have stopped wearing it. I also believe that my life is in God’s hands, therefore God will not allow me to contract the Virus”.

Mr Abdull Salam another trader said “I don’t believe in the existence of the virus, because I have not seen or witnessed any close relation or friend suffering from COVID-19 before therefore no need to follow any of the protocols”.

Some traders discounted the existence of COVID-19, while others called for reactivation of the consistent public education raise awareness and heighten the harmful effect of the pandemic.