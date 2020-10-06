Parliamentary aspirants for the various political parties in the three constituencies in Tema are yet to file their nomination on the first day of filing.

A visit to the Tema Metropolitan Office of the Electoral Commission which serves Tema East, Central and West revealed that as at 12:40 hours no aspirant from the political parties or independent persons had filed their nomination.

The GNA gathered that no aspirant had also called to inform the office of when they would file.

A Notice of Election posted at the premises indicated that the Chairman of the EC had issued a writ for the election of members of parliament for the constituencies from October 5, to October 9, 2020 between the hours of 09:00 hours to 12:00 hours, and 14:00 hours to 15:00 hours.

The notice indicates that “Each nomination must be proposed and seconded by two registered voters and supported by eighteen (18) registered voters from the Constituency and the consent of the Candidate must be endorsed thereon”.

The completed nomination papers, it stated must be delivered to the EC with the required deposit of GHS10,000 bankers draft.

Aspirants are also expected to submit in addition to the nomination form, post-card photographs (bust only) in colour with red background showing the full face and ears of the candidate