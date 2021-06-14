The President’s Putter Open Golf Championship of the Tema Country Golf Club tees-off at Tema on Saturday, July 3.

Mr Kwadwo Antwi Boateng, the General Manager of the Club, told the Ghana News Agency on Monday that about 120 amateur and professional golfers were expected to participate in the 18-Hole competition.

He said the competition would be held in accordance with the rules of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, the World’s golf governing body, and the local rules of the Tema Club.

It is being sponsored by Dr Paul Owusu-Baah, the President of the Club.

Mr Boateng said the golf would be played in the format of Short-Gun in three categories of Men Group ‘A’ and ‘B’, Ladies Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ as well as Seniors age 65 years and above.

He said the qualification for the Men Group ‘A’ was Handicap 0-4, Group ‘B’ has Handicap 15- 25, while the Ladies Group A and B were pegged at Handicap 0-20 and 21-36 respectively.

Mr Boateng named some of the golfers expected to play as Augustine Manasseh, William Yeboah, Mona Myles-Lamptey, Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong, Florence Etwi-Barimah, and Alex Fiagomey.

Five prizes would be given in the Men’s Group ‘A’ while four will go for the Group ‘B’ with the Ladies taking four and three prizes respectively, he said.

“There will also be consolation prizes for the ‘Longest Drive’ and the ‘Nearest to the Pin’ as well as the bobby,” he said.

All Covid-19 safety protocols would be observed, Mr Boateng noted.