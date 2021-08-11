Tema Country Golf Club rebranded as Centre of the World Gulf Club

The Tema Country Gulf Club has been rebranded as the Centre of the World Gulf Club as part of efforts to leverage the Meridian status of Tema in a vigorous national tourism promotion drive

The occasion was also used to launch the Third Edition of the Ghana—Centre of the World Gulf Tournament which comes off from the 26 to 28th August at the Tema Country Golf Club.

In a key note address before the launch on Tuesday at the Tema Country Gulf Club, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, observed that the Tourism sector “offers tremendous potential to positively affect the fundamentals of any economy and serve as a catalyst for the creation of wealth, affect other sectors and ultimately contribute to the GDP of a country.”

He indicated that the Ghana Government was working through the Ministry to initiate and complete programmes and projects that would add to the stock of tourism infrastructure that Ghana had and use that to create opportunities to produce jobs, bring about economic emancipation and better the lives of Ghanaians.

“It is against this background that the ministry took a policy decision not just to improve existing attractions, but also to develop iconic structures and landmarks that will uniquely identify Ghana among the league of nations as a major tourism destination,” the Deputy Minister said.

Mr. Okraku Mantey indicated that the Ghana—Centre of the World project was expected to translate the scientific facts and historical God-given asserts into tangible monumental structures that would strategically serve as national treasures for tourism and also for educational purposes.

The Deputy Minister said that, as part of the Ghana–Centre of the World project, the Ministry would undertake the development of an Iconic Tower or structure, redevelop the Greenwich Meridian Religious Tourism site at the Presbyterian Church, and transform the Centre of the World Golf Club into a World Class Leisure Resort with the capacity to host PGA certified tournaments.

Mr. Okraku Mantey observed that sports tournament was one of the key and fastest growing drivers of people movement across the world, and Ghana was positioning herself to take advantage of opportunities it presented.

He therefore indicated that the Ghana Tourism Development Company was working together with key stakeholders to develop the Ghana Centre of the World Golf Tournament and the other projects to position and market Ghana as a desired and most preferred destination for tourist in Africa and the world.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Mr. Kwadwo Odame Antwi, said the Greenwich Meridian Line or Longitude 0º passed through some key locations in Tema and these were the Tema Harbor, the Presbyterian Church, Community One, and the Hole Seven at the Centre of the World Golf Club.

He therefore observed his outfit’s determination together with the Ministry and other collaborators to develop these landmarks in Tema as part of the Ghana, Centre of the World Tourism project, which was expected to serve as a national monument for tourism, infrastructure and educational purpose.

The Captain of the Tema Country Gulf Club, Mr. Kofi Asamoah, said the rebranding of the Club as the Centre of the World Gulf Club would include providing a World Class Golf Course, State of the Arts Sports Shop, Casino, Water Sports and swimming pool.

“Others included Restaurants, a Shopping Mall, a Night Club, Health Shop, State of the Art Gym, a Multipurpose Sports Gymnasium, a Multipurpose Conference Auditorium, Offices/Bank Farm, a Clinic, SPA, Indoor Recreational Halls, Nature Parks and Trails, and a Movie Theatre, Play House Areas, Arts and Craft studios, Ultra-modern Bar and Lounge,” Mr. Asamoah added.

Scientifically, Ghana is adjudged the closest nation to the Centre of the World, with both the Longitude 0º and Latitude 0º passing through Ghanaian land and territorial waters which holds immense tourism potential for Ghana.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Asamoah, who was a former Trade Union Congress (TUC) National Chairperson, encouraged the General Public to patronize Golf as a sports since it offered a lot of opportunities to exercise and keep fit.

Sponsors for the launch of the Centre of the World Golf Club and Tournament included Farmers Market, Accra City Hotel, Labadi Hotel, Japan Motors, MTN and UMB Bank.