Tema “December Fest 2023” launched by GH schools and TMA

GH Schools and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly have launched a three-day package of social events and attractions dubbed, “December Fest 2023” to be held in Tema.

The December Fest 2023 will be held from December 01 to December 03, 2023 at T-Havana to showcase and celebrate culture, arts and tourism in Tema.

Some of the activities to be held in the three-day fest include a flout through the metropolitan area, traditional durbar of chiefs, craft and food fair, family fun day and musical concerts.

Ms Sandra Boison, Director of Culture, Tourism and Creative Arts, Tema Metropolitan Assembly, said they sought to promote the culture of the area and bring to life the stories of the people.

She said they were aiming to turn Tema into a tourism hub through the showcase of the area’s unique culture and heritage through the fest.

“We aim to create a sense of pride and enthusiasm among our people this December through this fest,” she added.

Ms Boison said organisers were hoping to have a significant impact on arts and tourism in the area to rake in the needed economic revenue at the end of the fest.

Mr Leslie Addo Listowel, Rector of GH Schools, said they settled on Tema for the fest due to the unique position of the area as the centre of the world.

He said the area had a lot to offer to Ghana’s burgeoning tourism and arts industry aside its industrial outlook.

“In all this, we want to showcase Tema to the world to attract interest from people far and near to the area and Ghana as a whole,” he added.