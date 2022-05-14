Tema East MP To Empower Constituency Women Economically

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency has rolled out an economic empowerment strategy to equip women, the youth, and the vulnerable in the constituency with skills to provide the needs of their families.

Mr Odamtten said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of an event organized to honour mothers in the constituency as well as to support aged and vulnerable women.

He said, to be able to achieve this, his office was collecting data on women, especially mothers that needed help to economically resource them.

He said he was liaising with the Dangme Rural Bank to support the women especially traders with loans to enable them expand their businesses.

He noted that currently, 50 of the women were already going through the process of accessing the loan, adding that, mechanisms had been put in place to ensure that such monies were used for their intended purposes so they would be able to repay for others to also benefit.

The MP said the women’s project also included the “Ashai Aged Care”, an initiative to support and care for the aged especially the women in the constituency.

He noted that another project targeting the health of women had to do with partnering with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) Mother and Child Clinic to provide the needed healthcare for lactating mothers, as the well-being of their babies, who were the future generation of the constituency and the country depended on the health of their mothers.

He said another project he had started was the Back-to-School programme targeted at providing senior high school students in the constituency with support including trunks, chop boxes, and school provisions.

Mr Odamtten explained that even though the back-to-school project did not directly benefited women, indirectly, it did as it catered for some of the responsibilities they would have shouldered as their children go to secondary schools