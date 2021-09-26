Tema East NDC Vice Chairman laid to rest

The late Abraham Tetteh Odonkor, Vice Chairman for National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema East Constituency was on Saturday laid to rest in Tema.

The 56-year-old Odonkor served as NDC Tema East Constituency Vice Chairman from 2018 until his demise in August 2021 after a short illness.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Alhaji Mahama, NDC Tema East Constituency Chairman noted that the demise of the Vice Chairman had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

He explained that the late Odonkor was a good team player, who was ready to learn and adopt to new strategies.

Alhaji Mahama said the NDC Tema East Constituency and the entire NDC family would always remember and appreciate the efforts of the late Odonkor towards the development of the party through committed service.

According to the Tema East NDC Chairman, party sympathizers must use the occasion to unite ahead of the 2024 elections adding that, with unity the NDC would retain the Tema East Parliamentary seat for a long time.

He called on the party executives to continue to render their support to the party as the party reorganized towards the 2024 elections.

Present at the memorial service were the Member of Parliament for Tema East, Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso, former MP Tema East, NDC party executives as well as sympathizers and some executives from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).