Tema East NPP holds Delegates Conference

The Tema East Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has organized an annual delegates conference with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Nene Agbadiagba IV, in his welcome speech, said the conference was a requirement from the national party and charged delegates to reconcile to be able to recapture the Tema East Constituency seat.

Mr Ismael Ashitey urged party delegates to play their roles to ensure unity to win the 2024 general election and remain in power.

Mr Felix Anang La, described the Constituency as an orphan, saying; “we are not happy today because almighty Tema East is now orphaned because we refused to do what the party expected of us.”

He ascribed the loss of the parliamentary seat to social media and urged party members to manage the use of social media to the advantage of the party.

Mr Twumasi stated that most of the constituency problems were due to indiscipline particular from the youth and advised them not to be influenced to hide behind social media to insult the elders of the party.

Mr Titus-Glover expressed his disappointment of losing the seat and stated that opportunities and benefits that the Constituency would have gotten eluded it.

He charged party members to eschew anger, bitterness, and all kinds of acts that could derail the vision of the party and continue to even work harder together to recapture the seat in 2024.