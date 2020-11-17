Over 500 residents of Tema East at the weekend thronged the Tema Community One Site Two park to receive free health screening.

The health screening was organized by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) in conjunction with Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Tema East Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as part of their “Health Train 2020 campaign”.

Madam Jemima Okpapa, an official of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), speaking to Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the exercise, said participants were screened for malaria, hepatitis B and C, Diabetes, simple dental conditions and procedures, as well as other general medical conditions.

Madam Okpapa added that participants also received free treatment, Covid-19 sensitization, and free NHIS registration.

She said the Coastal Health Train 2020 was a project organized by CODA at all the 109 constituencies in the Coastal areas which include Greater Accra, Western, Volta and Central Region adding that over 500 residents were screened in each community visited.