Tema ECG invests almost GH¢1 million in projects

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Tema has invested a total GHC989,800.00 in major projects in an effort to improve reliable power supply to customers within its operational areas.

Out of the amount, GHC142,141.92 was invested in the upgrading of undersized conductors serving Tema Community Eight and its environs; Mr Emmanuel Appoe, Tema ECG Engineer disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Tuesday.

He said the project was undertaken within the first half of the year 2021 and included; the construction of link between two of their main overhead sub transmission to benefit Tema Communities Five, and Eleven and parts of Community Six.

Mr Appoe who is the Acting General Manager of ECG Tema said the construction of the link made it possible for the transfer of load from one feeder to the other in case of repair works to ensure continuous power supply.

He added another project was the restoration of faulty underground sub transmission link cables between two substations to ensure that Tema Communities Five, Six and 10 got better power supply.

“In some areas, the Company realized that the load on the available transformers were getting too high, hence, resulting in low voltage to customers in the catchment area. A number of transformers were added to the existing ones serving Power City and surrounding areas in Prampram, Tema Community 19 and behind the Emef Estate,” he said.

The Company, he said was committed to its mission of providing safe, quality and reliable electricity to clients hence the investment.

He urged developers, and the public to desist from encroachment on the right of way-electricity network installations as that contributed to unnecessary delays in case of faults repairing, which eventually led to delayed outage periods.

He also admonished the public against illegal connections that ended up overloading ECG’s transformers and urged the public to report suspected cases of illegal connection.

“Illegal connections are main reasons for transformer overloads, which lead to low voltages for consumers and sometimes, a total breakdown

The Tema ECG Office covers: Tema, Nungua, Prampram, Afienya, Ashaiman, Ada and Krobo districts.