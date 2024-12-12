Tema Electoral Officer Reveals Police Pressure in Incomplete Parliamentary Results Declaration

The Tema Metropolitan Electoral Officer, Ofosuhene Asante Manasseh, has submitted a report to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) explaining that he was advised by the Ghana Police Service to announce incomplete parliamentary results for the Tema Central constituency to prevent escalating violence from supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the four-page report, which was sent through the Greater Accra Regional Director of the EC, Manasseh outlined that the initial results declared suggested a narrow victory for the NDC candidate, Ebi Bright, who had garnered 18,539 votes compared to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Charles Forson’s 18,421 votes. However, the results were incomplete, with two polling stations still pending.

Manasseh emphasized that, upon the inclusion of the two remaining polling station results, Forson would emerge as the winner, surpassing Bright by 55 votes to secure the parliamentary seat for Tema Central.

The report indicates that the decision to declare the incomplete results was made under pressure from the police, who feared further violence from NDC supporters.

Below is the full report by the Tema Metropolitan Electoral Officer, Ofosuhene Asante Manasseh

BEPOBT ON THE INCIDENCE OF VIOLENT ATTACKS BY NDC OFFICIALS AND THUGS ON EC OFFICIALS LEADING TO TRUNCATION OF COLLATION AND EVENTUAL FORCED DECLARATION OF TEMA CENTBAL PARLIAMENTARY RESULTS

I write to officially report on the incidence of violent attacks on Electoral Commission staff leading to the truncation of parliamentary collation at Tema Central constituency and the eventual forced declaration of the uncompleted results.

In the process of collating the148 polling station results, the NDC agents flagged about 12 polling station results. These were set aside for collation to continue. The flagged results were then revisited and resolved remaining only the last three. The three polling station results in contention were P.S Code C231707, C231309B and C231808.

The NDC agents and their party leadership and supporters insisted that we should set aside the results of the three polling stations because they were not signed by the Presiding officers and declare their candidate Ebi Bright as the winner.

We, however disagreed with them and insisted that once the individual results were the same, we will add them and declare the results. We added C231808 and it was left with 2 polling stations. At this point, they started

threatening me and my staff that we should not add it.

In fact Rockson Dafeamakpor kept threatening methroughout the collation anytime he quoted the law and I disagreed with him. kept insisting that if hey had any issue then they should seek redress from the appropriate quarters after declaration. They however said they will not wait and seek redress in any court anywhere and thatlshould set aside the 3 other polling stations results and declare their candidate as winner.

One of their national executives by name Basintale started inciting their supporters who had massed up and invaded the Collation centre with chanting and revolutionary songs. At this juncture, I said if they were not going to allow me to add the rest then I was stopping the collation and refer it to my superiors.

This did not go down well with them. Then Basintale came up to me, heckled me and held my hand that I should declare their candidate the winner by force. managed to release myself out of his hands as some of his supporters were about to pounce on me.

The Police then quickly whisked me into one of their offices. Some of my officers and our materials were also secured into the office. The NDC supporters who had massed up at the regional police command then started attacking the police to force themselves into the room where I was kept to deal with me.

The Police decided to dress me up in police attire to disguise myself and escape through a window at the back but their supporters were gathered at the back too so they had to bring me back into the inner room where was being kept.

In the course of time, the Regional Police Commander made me to speak to the Chairperson and IGP in which I explained the situation and my position. They decided that we truncate the process and refer it to head office. After the call, the Regional Commander asked me to come out of the inner room where I was kept into the outer room and inform the few people inside about the decision of the Commission.

Present among the NDC leadership inside the room were Hannah Bissiw, Rockson Dafeamekpor and Basintale. When I told them that the Chairperson has asked that we should truncate the process and refer it to head

office for resolution, they said if Jane Mensah is supporting me not to declare, then they are going out to tell their supporters and we will see what happens.

After they went out to their supporters outside, the agitations and tension escalated to the extent that they attacked the police at the entrance of the room and destroyed the glass door. Some also threw objects towards the room leading to the breaking down of some glass windows.

All these attempts and attacked were aimed at me because 1 had failed to grant them their illegal wish. They were chanting and threatening outside that they were not going to leave unless I came out to declare their candidate as winner.

As the situation degenerated things were getting out of control. It was at this juncture when one of the Police Commanders called Chief Supt. Osman of Ashaiman Divisional Police, entered the room and advised that the situation was getting out of hands and that the NDC has called more of their supporters to come and attack us.

And that ifl don’t declare now, their irate supporters and thugs may overpower the police. It was therefore better for me to declare the results so that our lives will be secure and saved. At this point I was so terrified and traumatised that Itold my colleague officer for Tema West (John Nunoo) to tell my collation officer to get the results and give to the Returning Officer (Kwasi Brobbey) declare without the 2 polling stations.

However, he could not locate the Returning officer or his deputies. So I asked him to declare the results and he declared Ebi Bright of NDC winner with 18,539 votes as against 18,421 votes obtained by Charles Forson

of NPP. After the declaration, all their irate supporters jubilated and left the premises of the Tema Regional Police Command thereby de-escalating the tension.

There are however 2 outstanding polling station results from C231309B and C231707 which when added to the collated results, will change the outcome of the election. It will make the NPP candidate Charles Forson the winner by 55 votes margin.

I knew it was not right for me to do that and that I should have at least referred to the Chairperson of the Commission and the IGP through the Regional Police Commander. I was however in serious distress and traumatised by the ongoing events that I could not think straight.l had no alternative than to succumb to their

illegal demand.

My life and that of my officials and that of even the police and media was at stake. I basically decided to choose life over legality. I am sorry but I had to do that to save the situation and save lives.

It is however my humble opinion that the declaration was illegal because it was not done by the Returning Officer for Tema Central (Kwasi Brobbey) who is the one issued with the Writ of Election and therefore authorised to declare the parliamentary results for Tema Central.

The Writ of Election as well as the Form One C and One D have all not been filled and signed by the Returning Officer. It was also declared under duress, coercion and threats of death. therefore pray the Commission to nullify the results declaration.

I want to thank the Chairperson and the top hierarchy of the of the Commission who threw their unflinching support behind me during this unfortunate situation andforshowing concernover mylife.lalso want to thank the lGP and the Regional Police Commander and his team for being with us right from the first day to this

time to the extent of providing me with security at my residence over the night.

The Regional Crime officer has been at my office today to take my statement. I am ever ready to present myself for any investigation concerning this matter. Thank you once again and may God koop our llves and deliver us from the wicked and heartless.

Yours sincerely,

Mr Ofosuhene Asante Manasseh, Tema Metropolitan Electoral Officer