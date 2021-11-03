Tema Fishing Harbour Hosts Queen Baton Relay

The Tema Fishing Harbour has been host to a historic ceremony as it witnessed its fair share of the ongoing Queen’s baton relay, that took place in selected places of cultural significance across the country.

The activity similar to the Olympic Torch Relay is organised before the beginning of the Commonwealth Games.

Next year’s games will be held in Birmingham between July and August.

The baton relay, which began in October 2021, is expected to travel across all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s message.

It is a symbolic event that signifies unity and sportsmanship among the various participating commonwealth states.

Speaking to Eye on Port, the 2nd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Frederick Lartey Otu explained that the Fishing Harbour was selected due to the socio-cultural significance fishing has on the people of the Tema traditional area, as well as the economic significance of the Port of Tema to the nation.

The Chief fishermen who participated in the relay ceremony expressed joy over the experience.

“It brings us joy to know that we were recognised in such an international event taking place all over the world. We are glad to know we are participating in an event that would take Ghana’s name far,” Nii Ajietey Mator III, the Chief Fisherman, Ashaiman, Tema expressed.

The Queen’s baton toured Ghana for three days.

It was first carried from the Jubilee House to the British High Commission, with Ghana’s first runner being President Akufo-Addo.