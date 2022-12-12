Tema Gentlewoman Lions Club feeds Remar Orphanage

The Tema Gentlewoman Lions Club, Tema Industrial Lions Club, at the weekend organised “Fun time with Remar Orphanage’ in Tema Community Eleven as part of the ‘Hunger Relief Activities.’

The Hunger Relief Activities is an initiative of Lions Club International in response to the global hunger and nutrition crisis to encourage local communities’ support for people without food.

Maame Araba Effandoh, President of Tema Gentlewoman Lions Club, said the club extended help to women and children on the streets and orphanages through hunger relief activities every last month of the year.

It serves as an opportunity to feed street children and spend a day with them to make them feel part of a family and support them with some donations.

She said Remar Orphanage was one of the many they visited this year and there were plans to celebrate the festive season with street children in Accra.

“We spent the whole day with children of the Remar Orphanage, we cooked and had a fun time to let them feel special through our support for them. This event is characterized by a variety of deserts and socialization between members of the club and the orphans and the atmosphere is indicative of that,” she said.

Ms. Leticia Nartey, Chair of the Gentlewoman Club, said raising funds had been difficult for the club but being “a lioness translates to having the heart of service,” so each member contributed towards making the mission a success.

“The group is open to every person who wants to make a positive change in the lives of the children.

“We welcome every person as the club seeks the well-being and improvement of every person in society. We are guided by some key conditionality which are talent, treasure, and time, and we believe whoever has treasure especially is enough to change a life and give a street child a better life,” she said.

She indicated that contributing to the growth of an orphan and particularly at the Remar Orphanage was a progressive undertaking that would witness greater success in the future.

Dr. Emmanuel Osa Noi-Sanar, who collaborated with the Tema Gentlewoman Club, to organize the hunger relief activity, said he had been supporting Remar Orphanage and other orphanages alike for three years and the help of the club had been immense in the growth of the children.

Dr. Noi-Sanar said his reason for extending help to needy children as a habit was inculcated in him by his parents.

“Growing up our parents will let us invite people, and friends into our home to feed and share goodies and so it has been something I am excited at doing always.

“It is revealed in the scriptures that God is the helper of the poor and because He won’t show up in the flesh, I believe He uses my friends and me. And we are thankful for the privilege of making the children happy”.

Remar Orphanage has 29 children and is managed by Edward Gasper Akandagba and four other caretakers.