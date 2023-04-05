Tema: GWCL disconnects water supply to companies

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has cut off water supply to some businesses in Tema for failing to pay their water bills for some months.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Seniors Club House owed GHs15,849.92, while VALCO Residences and VALCO Commissary owed GHs4,181.90 and GHs3,116.67, respectively.

The Royal Nick Hotel’s supply was also cut off for owing GHC31,887.32; they subsequently paid GHs10,000 out of the debt.

Mr Peter De-Vee, GWCL Deputy Managing Director Operations, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema during the operation that the Tema disconnection was part of a nationwide effort to recover over GHC800 million in arrears by such companies.

Mr. De-Veer stated that before the Public Utility Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) 21 percent tariff increase in September 2022, customers owed the Company GHC684 million in debt for 2022.

He revealed that the GWCL Tema Region and Greater Accra Regions accounted for 60 percent of the total debt while the other regions combined accounted for 40 percent.

He said 90 percent of the total debts were owed by private businesses.

He stated that the businesses in Tema alone owed the GWCL GHC140 million.

He questioned how GWCL could run its business if customers refused to pay their bills but continued to use the water for their businesses, noting that they import chemicals and that the challenges connected with galamsy was also having a toll on its operations

The Deputy Manager said it was time for them to move into the communities to demand what was due the company.

He urged customers to settle their debts in person at the GWCL offices or via the GWCL app before the team arrived.

He said the funds would be used to upgrade the company’s infrastructure, replace pumps, old pipes, and leaks, and provide water to underserved areas.