The Tema Regional Office of the Ghana Water Company Limited on Tuesday said it would embark on a revenue mobilization exercise in eleven districts as part of a national exercise to retrieve all arrears owed by customers.

As part of the exercise, disconnection teams would be set up and deployed in all districts to disconnect, on the spot, all categories of customers whose bills are in arrears.

The districts include; Tema Industrial, Tema Central, Tema West, Ashaiman East, Ashaiman West, Gbetseli, Baatsonaa, Sakumono, Prampram, Kpong-Akuse, and Ada.

Mr Sampson Ampah, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema that disconnected customers, would be made to pay the bills in full together with reconnection fees before being reconnection.

Therefore, the GWCL, advised those who had not yet paid their bills to do so before the teams get to their premises.

GWCL also urged customers to endeavour to leave their payment receipts behind when leaving their homes (premises) to avoid wrongful disconnection.

Mr Ampah added that customers who had paid via mobile money and other electronic means would have to show SMS payment receipts as proof of payment.

“Apart from disconnecting defaulters, the teams have been authorized to check illegal connections, self-reconnections, and the illegal use of in-line booster pumps at customers’ premises,” he added.

The GWCL warned that “all persons found to be engaged in such criminal activities would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

The company further entreated, “customers to cooperate with the teams as they undertake this all-important assignment in our effort to mobilize the much-needed resources to improve water supply services in the country.