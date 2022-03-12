Tema High Court Denies Barker-Vormawor Bail

Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, convener of the fix the country movement is still in police custody after an application for bail by his lawyers was not granted by the Tema High Court when he appeared before it on Thursday.

The court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah, however, adjourned the case to March 14, 2022 for the accused lawyers to go through an affidavit filed by the Attorney General’s Office opposing the bail application.

Lawyers of the applicant asked for one week to study the prosecution’s affidavit when it emerged that the prosecution filed it at the court on Wednesday and the accused lawyers served the following day.

According to the accused lawyers they needed time to go through and the presiding judge adjourned the case to Monday March 14.

The convener had been charged with treason following his call for overthrow of the constitution and the government of the day, indicating in his assertions that if soldiers will not do same, he will do it himself on social media.

The accused was earlier rushed to the Police Hospital for medical attention due to some health challenges while in custody in the Ashaiman Police cells.

As characterized by his appearance in court since the case started, there was a heavy police presence at the Tema Court enclave, the road in front of the courts was also blocked, with an armoured vehicle present.

The number of fix the country movement sympathisers who were at the court has drastically reduced compared to previous appearances at the Ashaiman District Court.

Mr. Barker-Vormewor was first denied bail by the Ashaiman District Court after being charged with treason felony contrary to section 182 (b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 Act 29.

An application filed by his lawyers at the Supreme Court to invoke the Court’s original jurisdiction and its supervisory to intervene in the continuous detention of Mr. Barker-Vormewor was also struck out as withdrawn by the court.