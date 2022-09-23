Tema holds maiden corporate hangout

The maiden Tema Corporate hangout has been held at the “Big Joe’s Place” in Tema Community 7 for industry players within the Tema industrial hub to network and share ideas on how to uplift the image of Tema on the global map.

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey Metropolitan Chief Executive, Tema Metropolitan Assembly revealed that the event offered many corporate players the opportunity to meet and interact with each other, something he said was phenomenal.

Mr. Ashitey said the event organized by ‘Big Joe’s Place’ corroborated with the ‘Make Tema Shine Again’ agenda an initiative to bring back the past glories of the various communities in Tema.

He said the Maiden Tema Corporate event made it possible for him to meet and interact with some residents within the Tema Metropolis to tap into new ideas and to help tackle some basic challenges confronting the residents in Tema.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Yves Nii Noi Hanson, Member of Parliament for the Tema Central Constituency, said the programme would make Tema attractive to investors and boost the trading and tourism prospects of the area.

He said the event brought together both the business community and politicians including other important personalities on a common platform to network, connect, and share new ideas.

Mr. Hanson said out of the interaction and fraternities made during the event many ideas and suggestions have been proposed which according to him would contribute to ensuring Tema regained its glories.

Mr. Ian Okwei, Managing Director ‘Big Joe Place’ thanked the participants for patronizing the Tema Maiden Corporate hangout adding that the event would be organized quarterly to whip-up the interest of the corporate players in coming together on a common platform for business transactions within and outside the Tema enclave.

The Participants were treated with locally brewed beverages, and dishes, alongside some indigenous highlife musical interludes.