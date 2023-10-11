Tema International School Climax 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Tema International School (TIS) has climaxed its 20 years Anniversary celebration with a grand durbar which brought together students, teachers, parents and alumni.

The colourful event was marked with diverse cultural displays from the students who amazed the gathering with their spectacular performances.

Professor Fred McBagonluri, Provost and President of Academic City University College who graced the occasion as Guest Speaker noted that, there is the need for the nation to consider holistic education in order to produce intellectually flexible transformative leaders that are needed for national development.

Speaking in an interview at the sidelines of the event, under the theme; “Celebrating Founding Fathers; Vision and Values”, Professor Fred McBagonluri said, holistic education exposes the child to different aspects of human endeavour as in music, arts, sports among others and that it is not just science and mathematics that comprises the world.

For him, holistic education is actually infused with the arts where you can develop critical thinking, develop perspectives about the world you live in, ask challenging questions and fine ways to solve problems.

He commended Tema International School (TIS) for being a leader of holistic education saying that, the school has indeed done marvellously well for its children; graduating over 2000 students since its establishment.

He said: “In holistic education, you are not boxed because there is no box,” urging government to go back to the past where arts and craft were part of the school curriculum.

According to him, Arts and craft used to be aspect of the educational system but in the process trying to transform, these aspects were left behind.

“I think it is time we go back and pick some of these things. Also, we never value technical and vocational education. These are always areas that the kinds who cannot do standard Secondary School Grammer or primary school education end up. But to develop as a nation you need your arts, you need your vocational training,” he said.

Professor Fred McBagonluri also lauded the achievement and foresight of the founding fathers of the school.

According to him, the next generation of leaders should be looking at what they can give to their people, adding that the gift of education is so lasting, so impactful, so powerful, that it helps train, refine and grow the next generation.

“And this is laudable,” he said.

On his part, the Principal of Tema International School, Dr. Ken Darvall, the spoke about the importance of transformative and holistic education in equipping students with the necessary skills to thrive in an increasingly globalized and technologically-driven world.

He stressed the need to embrace cultural diversity as a valuable resource that enriches the learning experience.

He described however, the journey of TIS as “Incredible, absolutely amazing” granting all the praise to the Co-founders’ vision and values.

Dr. Ken Darvall said, the school currently will continue in the tradition of the founding fathers and build on students’ experience, maturity and intensity because it all about developing the individual student to have balance not only about academics, but sports and service.

He also sees the next 20years journey of the school as a “fast and furious” race and indicated that the school expects to have an even higher standard and churn out graduates who will demonstrate the principles of better managers, be caring and knowledgeable.

Dr. Ken Darvall also noted that TIS students are very focused on successful academic results, so that they can gain admission to their college or university of choice.

“Our facilities cater for our scientists, musicians, artists, sports stars, computer scientists and academics. Our acclaimed service-learning programs ensure the balance that students require to become outstanding” he said.

Tema International School provides a family environment and is Africa’s best-kept secret; he urged parents to see TIS and the preferred school of choice for their wards.

By EUREKA AGBENYEGA