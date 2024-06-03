Tema International School Honors Achievers at Annual Graduation Ceremony

Tema International School (TIS) recently held its Annual Achievers & Graduation Ceremony, marking the culmination of the 2023/2024 academic year. The event, which took place on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, at the Secondary Campus Sports Complex, was a grand celebration attended by over 1200 guests.

Among the attendees were the founding family, parents, alumni, board members, staff, representatives from universities, and distinguished guests from partnering organizations. Together, they gathered to recognize and celebrate the academic, sports, cultural, service, and leadership achievements of TIS students.

The ceremony highlighted the exceptional accomplishments of students, including the presentation of the prestigious Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award to 26 recipients. Seffirina Masoperh was honored with the Ajavon Award For Student of the Year, recognizing her outstanding balance, integrity, and commitment to the school’s values.

International recognition was also given to students, with notable achievements in various competitions and conferences. The event also marked the culmination of the school’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, honoring the vision of its founders and the leadership of its current directors.

Under the theme “Embarking On The Next Chapter: A Legacy Of Leadership,” Guest Speaker Constance Swaniker inspired graduates to embrace their roots, challenge the status quo, and commit to lifelong learning.

Messages from the principal, alumni, and parent speakers echoed the theme, encouraging graduates to leave a positive mark on the world. The presence of notable alumni, including Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey, added to the sense of pride and accomplishment.

The ceremony featured electrifying performances and recognized various service initiatives, highlighting TIS’s commitment to internationalism and community engagement. A brochure distributed during the event showcased the global reach of TIS students, detailing their achievements and service projects.

Chairman of the Board, Mr. Anis Haffar, declared the graduates of the IB Class of 2024 as they met all the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme requirements. The alumni speaker welcomed the graduates into the TIS Alumni Association, urging them to be ambassadors of their alma mater.

The unveiling of the IB Class of 2024 marked the beginning of a new chapter for graduates, capturing the significance of the moment for attendees.

Tema International School takes pride in its commitment to nurturing compassionate, creative, and responsible leaders. Congratulations to the IB Class of 2024 for their outstanding achievements, setting a high standard for future generations.