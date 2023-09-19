Tema International School Marks 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Tema International School (TIS) is thrilled to announce the upcoming celebrations for its 20th anniversary. Since its establishment in October 2003 by Mr and Mrs Alphonse Ayite Adjavon, TIS has become a renowned institution dedicated to providing a world-class education, fostering an international mindset, and instilling a commitment to service.

The theme for the anniversary celebrations is “Celebrating our Founders: The Importance of Vision and Values.” Through a series of events, TIS aims to reflect on its accomplishments over the past two decades and contribute to a meaningful cause. The festivities will commence with a Sporty Family Day on 21 September, bringing together the Primary and Main Campuses, students, parents, alumni and staff for a day filled with enjoyable games and activities. This event will engage the TIS community and foster a sense of togetherness.

At the Sporty Family event, the IBDP Class of 2025 will launch a service project to raise funds for babies with Anorectal Malformation (ARM) who require corrective surgeries. Additionally, TIS will support the Pediatric Surgery Unit of the Department of Surgery at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital by assisting them in the purchase of an ultrasound machine for emergencies.

On 2 October, TIS will host an Educational Forum, a thought-provoking educational discourse centred on “Transformative Education: The Role of Technology and Cultural Diversity.” This forum has been meticulously crafted to shed light on the evolving trends of education that 21st-century societal needs and challenges have necessitated.

Founders’ Day, taking place on 3 October, will be a special occasion to celebrate and reflect upon the vision and values shared by our Co-Founders. A dedicated assembly will focus on the school’s history, vision, and values, highlighting the invaluable contributions made by its founders.

5 October will be Teachers’ Day, a meaningful tribute to the dedicated educators at TIS who have played a pivotal role in shaping students’ educational journeys over the years.

The climax of the celebrations will be the Anniversary Durbar on 7 October, followed by a Thanksgiving Service on 8 October. These events will unite former and current staff, alumni, past and current parents, students, and friends of the school in commemorating 20 years of Holistic Education, Vision, and Values.

Closing the celebrations on 18 November, TIS students and staff will showcase their talents and dedication to the performing arts through an adaptation of “The Prince of Egypt” at the National Theatre.

TIS is a family-oriented IB World School committed to elevating the standard of education in Ghana. “At TIS, we believe the four pillars for student balance and ensuing success – Academics,

Service, Sport and Culture – provide a theoretical lens for inquiry, critical thinking, and conceptual understanding in a real-world context through action. Across all four pillars, TIS prides itself on the opportunities and experiences that enable all graduates to develop and enhance leadership attributes and skills to make a difference and make the world a better place. As leaders, we create our footprints to ensure authenticity.”