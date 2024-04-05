Tema-Kanewu Police Brutalized Civilian To Please Girlfriend

A police officer with the Kanewu police station, officer Asante, has brutally attacked and assaulted a civilian to please his girlfriend.

The incident occurred in Kanewu in the Tema West Municipality where a supposed girlfriend of the said policeman with the Kanewu police station took her mobile phone to a phone repairer for repairs.

The girlfriend then reported the phone repairer to her police officer boyfriend for delay and the phone repairer was arrested by the boyfriend to the Kanewu police station where he was asked to go and fix the phone for the lady.

Interestingly, on getting to the shop from the police station in the company of the lady and his brother, they met the victim (in this video) who also had his phone with the phone repairer for a while and as such, requested that the phone repairer fix his phone first as first come first serve.

This did not go down well with the policeman’s girlfriend and as such, she told the victim to be careful or she would call her boyfriend Asante.

The victim then asked her what the issue had to do with the police officer and what would the police do.

She then called the boyfriend Asante who also came with his colleagues to arrest the victim just to please the girlfriend.

In the process of arrest, the policemen pounced on the victim amid, serious brutalities.

The unprofessionalism in which the police officers handled the victim was condemned by bystanders when even after putting the victim under control, they (the police) still went ahead using a shocker on the victim.