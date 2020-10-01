The Tema Lions Club has embarked on a health walk in Tema to create awareness on childhood cancer, a leading cause of death among children.

The cancer awareness health walk, which is an annual undertaking, was as part of activities to mark the Club’s 24th anniversary since its charter in Tema.

September has been designated Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to create awareness on childhood cancer, including early detection, treatment and a general understanding of the life-threatening disease.

Amidst buzzing sounds from brass band, participants walked from Community Eight (Shell) through to Community Seven, Four, Five and Nine (T-Havana), as they distributed educational flyers to sensitize residents on childhood cancer.

The health walk, which was climaxed with an aerobic session and brief cake-cutting ceremony, had the Tema Greenwich Lions Club, Tema Habour City Lions Club, Prospective Tema Gentlewomen Lions Club and the Tema Leo Club, actively participating in all activities.

Lion Widad Domey, President, Tema Lions Club, said cancer remained a major cause of death and the global numbers of children diagnosed with cancer each year was disturbing.

He said there was urgent need for some level of awareness creation on early detection and treatment to give children whose lives were put on hold and whose future was uncertain because of cancer, to be given a new lease of life.

He called on all to get involved to save the lives of children with cancer since every child ought to be given the chance to grow up to achieve their dreams.

Lion Justice Senyo Dzamefe, Charter President and Lion Nana Addei Duah Brempong I, Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow (PMJF), were honoured for their outstanding service to the Lions Club.