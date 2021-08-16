Tema markets swings into stiff foodstuff price war

An emerging stiff foodstuff war has sprung-up in markets in Tema as the growing business-to-business activities across the trading centres is dictated by price indications from markets-to-markets.

Traders watch and pitched the prices of their commodities based on events from nearby markets with the intent to draw consumers from one trading centre to the other. In effect, consumers have also become alert scanning from one market to the other for trading each week.

A Ghana News Agency-Tema weekly market survey conducted in major markets in Tema, Texpo, Kpone, Ashaiman, and Ada revealed different prices of commodities.

For instance, at the Tema Community One and Nine markets, a mini-sack of fresh pepper cost GHC400.00; and dry pepper ranged from GHC600.00 to GHC700.00; a bag of Garden Eggs costs GHC300.00; while the price of Onion swings between GHC500.00 and GHC600.00.

Creates of tomatoes moved upward selling between GHC1,800.00 and GHC2,000.00 depending on the type and size; a bag of maize swings between GHC500.00 and GHC600.00; and Olonka of Beans and Soya Beans sells between GHC25.00 to GHC30.00 depending on the type.

At Ashaiman market, a sack of pepper swings between GHC350.00 and GHC400.00; sack of Garden eggs remains at GHC200.00; medium size basket of Okro sells for GHC140.00; and Cabbage pegged at GHC1,000.00.

A bag of cowpea at GHS450.00; soya beans GHS440.00; beans however moved from GHS650.00 last week, to GHS1,000.00; and maize from GHS480.00 last week to GHC500.00.

A tuber of yam depending on the type and size sells between GHC10.00 and GHC20.00, a sack of cassava sells between GHC90.00 and GHC150.00; a sack of cocoyam moved from GHC470.00 to GHC500.00 this week.

The price of 50kg Gari goes for GH¢ 900.00, 50kg Groundnut GH¢ 1,800.00, 50kg Millet GH¢ 1,200.00, a bunch of unripe Plantain GH¢ 50.00 and above.

During the previous week, a sack of garden eggs was pegged at GHC300.00; a sack of Cabbage went for GHC650.00; Carrot medium sack GHC140.00 for the local sack and between GHC85.00 to GHC90.00 for the foreign ones.

A 50kg of Maize old type GHC500.00 and the 50kg maize new GHC480.00; Yam for GHC1,000.00 for the 50 tubers old ones, while new yam went for GHC500.00 for 70 tubers.

The price of 50kg soya beans was GHC1,200.00 while a sack of Onion was GHC700.00, a small box of fresh tomatoes was sold at GHC1,600.00 and big box of fresh tomatoes was pegged at GHC3,000.00.

Meanwhile, some of the traders attributed the price differences to scarcity of some foodstuffs, poor roads impeding the transportation of the goods from the farming communities to marketing centres.