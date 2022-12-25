Tema Mayor Brightens Metropolis With Streetlights And Christmas Trees

The streets of Tema have been illuminated during the Christmas festivities thanks to the operation make Tema Shine by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

Communities such as Tema Newtown, community one, industrial areas, the various roundabout, and as well all major streets in the metropolis have been illuminated with streetlights and Christmas trees, in a bid to safeguard the lives and properties of residents and also make them have a feel of the yuletide.

Residents who have been visiting places with the Christmas trees have converted most of these areas into an art studios for their selfies and photoshoots.

Mayor of Tema, Yohane Armah Ashitey who is leading the crusade to illuminate the metropolis during the Christmas and New year festivities said, the move forms part of security arrangements to ensure criminals do not take advantage of any dark spots to carry out their nefarious activities.

He said despite the Assembly increasing police patrol in the metropolis during the yuletide, a special team of plainedcloth officers have also been assigned to provide extra security and surveillance for the metropolis.

Meanwhile, some residents have commended the Tema Metropolis for what they describe as the first of it kind Christmas trees in their various communities. According to them, the idea has in some way brightened up their communities and also afforded their children the opportunity to see a real Christmas tree