Tema Mayor’s Aide Marries Celebrated Lawyer Cum Nurse, Elizabeth Owusua

An aide to the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Albert Kraku has tied the knot with his celebrated girlfriend Elizabeth Owusua.

The colourful white wedding which took place over the weekend was preceded by an engagement ceremony on Friday the 2nd of September 2022.

His wife Elizabeth Owusua a celebrated lawyer and a nurse by profession, gained prominence in 2020 when a featured news article highlighted her success after being called to the bar while working as a nurse. The caption ” Lawyer by Day, Nurse by night” became a sensational story on social media, with her feat serving as an inspiration to young Ghanaian women.

The colourful white wedding which took place at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Dansoman in Accra, had in attendance friends and family. Some dignitaries including the Tema Mayor, Yohane Armah Ashitey, a former deputy minister of Transport Daniel Titus Glover, MP for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu and the national treasurer of the ruling NPP Charles Dawmena amongst others were also in attendance.

Videos and photos from the couple’s ceremony showed Lawyer/Nurse Elizabeth Owusua rocking a white mermaid wedding gown while her husband dazzled in a gold crusted-silver tuxedo.

We wish the bey couple a blissful married life.