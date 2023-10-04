Tema MCE seeks to improve water delivery through strengthen partnership

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashietey, Tema Metropolitan’s Chief Executive, has

hosted Mr Jacob Bundsgaard, Mayor of Aarhus, Denmark, to strengthen the partnership to improve water delivery in Tema.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr Ashietey acknowledged the Mayor of

Aarhus, Denmark, and his team for the first phase of the Memorandum of Understanding

(MoU) signed between GWCL and the City of Aarhus in Denmark for a project to improve

water delivery and wastewater treatment in Tema.

Thus, the objective of the partnership with the City of Aarhus is to achieve sustainable water

delivery systems for residents within the Metropolis, with the theme “Celebration of our

Friendship for Development: in the Centre of the World,” Tema.

“I believe that before phase two is completed, Tema will change to the planned city it used

to be,” he said.

Mr. Jacob Bundsguard, Mayor of Aarhus, stated that having a cooperation would help bring

two cities together, that is, Tema and the City of Aarhus, of which there is progress and is

now able to move into phase two of the MoU to continue with the projects and the

opportunity to show how far they can bring the cooperation and the partnership.

He said that the partnership also entailed the change it would bring to the people of both

cities by providing their professionals to work with Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in

the years ahead; therefore, they are ready to sign the MoU in the next phase to strengthen

their partnership.

Mr. Tom Norring, Ambassador of Denmark to Ghana, said the cooperation between Tema

and the City of Denmark about three years on, despite the COVID periods, had been

significant and a genuine partnership.

Mr. Amidu Musah, Regional Director of GWCL, Tema, also reiterated that during the

construction of wastewater drainage at Community 3, his team faced challenges.

The MCE, in collaboration with the Mayor of Aarhus and his team, toured the Chemu Lagoon

to observe its current stage and also the Bankuman Sewer Network, of which the team from

the Tema Metropolitan Assembly presented to him the plan on how the sewer network

operates and the ability to detect default from any customers sewage subscribed to the

sewer network for immediate maintenance.

Not withstanding, the team also toured the Tema Community One Market, Site 2, to check

the delivery of water supply in both communities within the Metropolis.