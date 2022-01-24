Tema MCE welcomes Logos Hope Ship to Ghana

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive has officially launched Logos Hope book fair at the Tema Port and invited the public to visit the largest floating book fair to get their educational materials.

Mr Ashitey expressed profound gratitude to the Logos Hope Ministry for impacting the life of the youth and also transforming people with the provision of educational material over the years as well as involvement in community development.

He noted that it was an unquestionable fact that investing in human capital builds the nation; “Sociologist Emile Durkhenim wrote that education enables us to gain an understanding of common values in the society which includes moral, religious ones, and self-discipline”.

Recalling how he first got on board MV Logos II years ago, Mr. Ashitey said that, Logos ship which was the largest floating book fair in the world was rumored to have berthed at the Tema Harbour, and being an average fishmonger’s son did not know how he could get on board.

“But God made a way I got on board Logos II,” he added.

He said the book fair was very pleasant, made friends with many people on the ship, and also got himself a Logos Christian book which he read religiously.

“I call it one of the sweetest privileges of my life to have known and conversed with many men of faith from different cultures onboard a huge vessel,” he said.

He emphasized that the world was not waiting for human beings but it was moving and the future belonged to those who confront it.

The TMA MCE said he has therefore taken it upon himself to champion the agenda of “Make Tema shine again,” because there is an urgent need to create opportunities for business growth to address issues of unemployment in the area and give the city the needed economic boost.

He called on all well-meaning Ghanaians, Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs), and all International Developmental Organizations to partner with the Municipal Assembly to ensure that Tema shines again.

Mr Ashitey encouraged families and individuals staying in Tema and beyond to take advantage of the Logos Hope visit to acquire relevant books for their libraries at home, schools, and offices.

He stated at the end of the book fair, lives would be touched, many would have a positive mindset for success and develop mental toughness.

He said he was touched by the benevolence of the international crew on board who have decided to renovate the chips compound at Tema Manhean and again to set up a community library to serve the people of Tema.

The ceremony was attended by traditional and religious leaders including Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, an international televangelist.