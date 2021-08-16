Tema Metro: 101,500 persons to receive Johnson and Johnson jab

About 101,500 residents of the Tema Metropolis are expected to receive the single shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, starting from today Monday August 16 to Friday August 20, 2021.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency at the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, revealed that a total of 20,300 vials of the vaccine were allocated to the Metropolis, with each vail estimated to be used for the vaccination of five persons.

The GNA gathered that the 20,300 would be shared among the five centres based on their patronage.

The five centres are: premises of the Health Directorate, Tema General Hospital for Tema South area, TMA Maternity and Children’s Clinic for Community One area, while Bethel Hospital and Bankuman CHPS Compound respectively will serve residents of Tema North and Manhean.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine according to the Ghana Health Directorate was for persons aged 18 years and above, with the exception of pregnant women, and those who had already received the Astrazeneca or SPUTNIK V vaccines.

During a visit to the Health Directorate, GNA observed that the exercise was on-going smoothly as a lot of people thronged the centres to be vaccinated. Chairs were provided under the trees to ensure the comfort of eligible persons.

The only challenge observed was that the data entering officers had a network challenge, which slowed the process of feeding the national system with those who received the vaccine, to be issued with the card.

At the Bankuman CHPS Compound vaccination centre, there were no queues as the people walked in leisurely, Ms Mariam Dede Lokko, Principal Community Health Nurse, reminded the public to visit the centre with any of their national identity cards.

Ms Lokko indicated that before being vaccinated, a person’s data would be taken, while after taking the jab, they were advised to sit for some minutes for them to monitor for any possible side effects such as dizziness, adding that if that happened, first aid was given before the person left the centre.